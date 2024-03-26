Watch Now
The Red Barn Academy helps men reinvent their lives broken from addiction and crime by teaching honesty, accountability, and integrity in a farm setting.

Far from a ‘drug-rehab,’ Red Barn does not utilize or allow any medication-assisted treatment of any kind. Instead, they are a peer-driven community that uses an “each-one-teach-one” process of making good decisions and focusing on doing the next right thing until it becomes a habit.

The Academy also features different enterprises, each building on the other in a circle of support, such as The Sticky Bird restaurant, the Red Barn Thrift store, and Red Barn Moving.

