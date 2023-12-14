The Salt Lake Institute of Culinary Education features a 12-week program that can take you from zero to Chef, Date Nights, and space to host events as well.

Click the videos above to find out more, and try the Peppermint Bark recipe below, courtesy of SLICE!

https://sliceutah.com/

PEPPERMINT BARK (Serves 6)

INGREDIENTS:

8 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped

8 ounces white chocolate, chopped

1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract

4 candy canes, crushed

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Line a ¼ size baking sheet with parchment paper. Fill the bottom of a large pot with 3 inches of water and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Reduce heat to low, then place a large heatproof bowl on top. Add semisweet chocolate and stir occasionally, until the chocolate has melted. Stir in extract. Pour onto the prepared baking sheet and spread into an even layer with an offset spatula.

2. Over the same bot of barely simmering water, place another large heatproof bowl. Add white chocolate and stir until melted. Pour over set semisweet chocolate, swirl with a spatula, then top immediately with candy canes. Refrigerate until set, about 20 minutes.

3. Break into pieces once fully set and cooled.

4. Enjoy!

