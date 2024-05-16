"The South Physics Observatory located at the University of Utah offers free public star parties on clear Wednesday nights. These are open to all ages, interests, and groups and they do not require an RSVP.

During the visit, expect to see galaxies, nebulae, stars, moons, planets, and clusters. Feel free to ask questions about the universe, science, and whatever you are seeing. They may also offer lectures, demos, and special events during these star parties.

The events are outdoors so dress appropriately for the weather. They also try to be open during important astronomical events so watch for the next lunar/solar eclipse, Mercury transit, or bright comet.

SPO can also offer assistance for those looking to learn to use telescopes for personal use, astrophotography, or for school/science fair projects. If you're looking to purchase a telescope and need help with all the choices, or if you're having trouble setting yours up, bring them in and they may be able to help.

https://observatory.astro.utah.edu/