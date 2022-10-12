The Utah Arts Collective presents the Nutcracker Tea Party 2022; a benefit for the Wasatch County Children's Justice Center.

"Utah’s Children’s Justice Centers provide a child-friendly atmosphere designed to help children feel safe and comfortable while they are being interviewed regarding alleged abuse. There are also hundreds of people served each year by the CJC through phone calls and walk-ins requesting diapers, clothing and school supplies, according to Kenna Jones with Wasatch County Children’s Justice Center."

- utartscollective.com