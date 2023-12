What do you get when you combine Hogle Zoo with seasonal festivities? The Zoolights at Hogle Zoo, of course!

Starting at 5:30 pm and lit until 9 pm, the Zoolights feature warming tents, a Conservation Colors exhibit, and specially made snacks in the Hogle Zoo "Beastro." Click the videos above for the full story and for a sneak peek at what's new and the Zoo!