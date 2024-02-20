Then JAKS Youth Theater Production of "The Music Man"

"JAKS is an all-youth theatre company performing two full Broadway Productions per year. They rehearse in Syracuse and Kaysville and perform the February production at The Rose Wagner Center for Performing Arts and the June production as residents of The Eccles Regent Street Blackbox, both in downtown Salt Lake City.

Everyone who auditions for a JAKS production is cast in the show! Auditions are conducted for parts and begin in September for our February production and February for our June production.

JAKS is a non-profit 501C3 organization run entirely by volunteers. Our Director, Producer, Community Outreach, Choreographers, Vocal Coaches, Costumers, Set Builders, and crew all dedicate thousands of hours per show to ensure the hardworking, incredibly talented cast looks their absolute best.

PLaying now : the JAKS Youth Theater Production of "The Music Man!"