Twenty One Pilots to make tour stop in Salt Lake City this summer

SALT LAKE CITY — With nearly 60 performances scheduled around the world, fans won't have to wait long for Twenty One Pilots to stop in the Beehive State.

Announced Tuesday, Twenty One Pilots are headed on "The Clancy World Tour," their biggest world tour to date, starting on August 15 in Denver.

The tour will take them around the world, making stops in New Zealand, Europe, the United Kingdom and various cities in the U.S.

Tour dates are scheduled over a year in advance, with the final performance in London on May 14, 2025.

The good news is Salt Lake City fans won't have to wait long for the superstars. After kicking off their tour in Denver, the award-winning duo will be at the Delta Center just days later, on August 18.

News of a tour comes after Twenty One Pilots released a new song from their anticipated album "Clancy," which will be released on May 17.

Artist presale starts on April 2 and general sales start at 10 a.m. on April 5.