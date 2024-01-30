Universal Orlando announces Epic lands at new theme park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort is showing just how Epic its upcoming fourth Florida park will be.

The resort announced the 5 lands that will make up the new Epic Universe theme park.



Celestial Park

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

Dark Universe

Spread out among the five lands will be 50 new attractions, entertainment, dining, and shopping experiences.

Celestial Park

This is the first land that guests will visit, and the land we know the most about as of writing. Universal described it as being the heart of Universal's Epic Universe, which is full of gardens and water and surrounded by "astronomical and mythological elements." This land is also where guests will come face-to-face with their first roller coaster at the park "Starfall Racers." Celestial Park is also how guests get to the four other lands, using what Universal is calling "majestic portals."

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic

According to Universal, this is where Muggles and Wizards will get to live out their wizard dreams from the Fantasic Beasts films with the iconic British Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter series.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

The resort said your favorite childhood video games come to life in this world! It includes attractions themed to your favorite Nintendo characters, Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Donkey Kong. This is a larger version of the new land at Universal Studio Hollywood that opened in 2023.

How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

Guests can soar with dragons and have their own Viking adventures in a land based on the popular How to Train Your Dragon franchise.

Dark Universe

Get ready to encounter everything from Dr. Victoria Frankenstein's experiments to monsters in this world of myth and mystery.

Universal's Epic Universe will also bring three new resort hotels to the Universal Orlando Resort, including one inside the park, having a private entrance into Celestial Park.

Universal expects to release more over the coming months about Universal Epic Universe and the opening date of the new interactive preview center coming to Universal CityWalk later this year.