Urban Arts, Wildflower, Spider Festivals and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

CACHE COUNTY

Pioneer Days Parade - Come show your pioneer and community spirit at the Mendon parade down Main Street on July 27. Line-up will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Stake Center parking lot. If you're planning on getting wet, the spray zone is from 100 South to Center. Call the organizer at (435) 512-0852 to reserve your spot!

DAVIS COUNTY

Antelope Island Spider Festival - If you like spiders, you'll love all the spider-related activities held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Antelope Island Marina this Saturday! Signups for a Spider-themed educational guided walk will be available upon arrival at the State Park Information Tent. You can also participate in scavenger hunts, share spider poetry and participate in citizen science by taking pictures of spiders you see for the state-wide Spider Fest BioBlitz! Check out their official website for more information for specific locations and events.

IRON COUNTY

Latin Festival - The 18+ adults and up, Cultura Summer Festival gates open July 27 at 12 p.m. at Cedar Beach Oasis (7896 N Lund Hwy, Cedar City) where you can enjoy live music, vendors, food trucks and overnight camping! Other activities include a giant water slide, sand volleyball, beer bar and more. Click the link for more information and tickets.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Urban Arts Alliance - FREE 2-day festival featuring live music and performances, live mural painting and the 14th annual Skate Deck Show. Starting Saturday the Discovery Gateway will have a variety of children's art activities including all the URBEEZ characters. For Sunday come check out the Lowriders Custom Car Exhibit for a look under and over the hood of custom cars and bikes and a hopoff!

Wasatch Wildflower Festival - Celebrate Utah's native wildflowers in the scenic Wasatch Mountains at the Snowbird Center. The Cottonwood Canyons Foundation will host guided and self-guided wildflower walks from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can follow the link to register and also access the free online wildflower guide!

UTAH COUNTY

Star Party at Camp Floyd State Park - Come and join the Utah Valley Astronomy Club and stargaze at 9 p.m. Saturday for FREE at the Camp Floyd Cemetery 378 South Allen’s Ranch Road Fairfield, Utah 84013. Telescopes will be available for the public. Click the link for more information.