Utah Asian Festival, board game convention, free concerts and MORE events this weekend!

Get out and enjoy the warm weather this weekend with a full calendar of events for everyone in the family!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com

Here's what's happening across the state!

DAVIS COUNTY

Saltcon Summer - Join in with thousands of gamers...no, not that kind. BOARD gamers. A game library, game swap, tournament, demos, flea market and MORE happening from Friday through Sunday at the Davis Conference Center in Layton.

GARFIELD COUNTY

Panguitch Quilt Walk Festival - If you're fascinated by the world of quilting, this festival is for you. Quilets from around Utah will gather in Panguitch for this event featuring quilting classes, a showcase, open sewing time, breakfast and more. Tickets are required for SOME of the specific events, check out the schedule for more info.

Bryce Canyon Astronomy Festival - Bryce Canyon delivers stunning views throughout the year but if you've never stargazed in the park, you're missing out. The astronomy festival happening at the park from now through Saturday features telescope viewing opportunities, free workshops and stargazing for multiple nights. Pack up the car and head down for a weekend trip!

IRON COUNTY

Music in the Park - Music, food and art. What more do you really need?! This event is happening at the Cedar City Main Street Park on Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket and get ready for a full day of FREE entertainment!

Parowan Fun Run Car Show - Live music, vendors, a BBQ and of course, awesome cars will be showcased at this event on Saturday at Main Street Park. Open to all makes, models and types of cars, this show will have a wide variety of vehicles. Head to the park from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Utah Asian Festival - At the Utah State Fairpark on Saturday, celebrate rich and vibrant Asian cultures in Utah! This will be a jam-packed event from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. with performances scheduled throughout the day. Dancing, singing, instrumental, and even MORE dancing all day long. Don't forget to dive into the various food booths showcasing cuisine from around the world. There will also be kids activities and other vendors selling handmade goods. FREE!!

Holi Festival of Colors - If you haven't been able to check out the festivals of color already held in Spanish Fork and Ogden this year, this is your final chance! At the Krishna Temple in Salt Lake City on Saturday, celebrate a new season with COLOR! There will also be live performances, dancing, food, yoga, and plenty of colored powder for everyone to throw. Tickets are required!

Utah Chinese History Presentation - Learn about Chinese history in Utah while enjoying fresh, handmade dumplings, Chinese tea, milk tea and snacks! You may learn something new about the colorful history of Chinese history in the Beehive state that dates as far back as 1860. FREE for all, this event is on Friday from 5:30-7:30 at the South Salt Lake Community Center.

Midvale City Mural Festival - Immerse yourself in the vibrant art and community of Midvale! At this event, the city celebrates local artists and diversity. Artists will be participating in live mural demonstrations, where walls will come to life in color! there will also be a beer garden, food trucks, a vendor marketplace, art open house, FREE concert, and more. Happening Saturday from 4-9 p.m.

Heart and Soul Music Stroll - More than 40 musical acts will perform on porches, driveways and lawns in the Sugar House neighborhood! Grab some grub at one of the MANY food trucks and take a stroll along Atkin, Filmore and Glenmare Streets to enjoy the local acts. Hundreds of people are expected to be in attendance! FREE for all.

Children's Day - Food trucks, giveaways, activities for kids and more to celebrate Children's Day on Saturday! Head to Madsen park from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for the fun, FREE event.

TOOELE COUNTY

Tooele Pride Picnic and Vendor Event - Head to Tooele on Saturday for a Pride Picnic and vendor marketplace! This is the 4th year of the event and organizers say it will be bigger and better than ever. Happening at the Tooele Marketplace, bring a wallet to shop from local vendors and a picnic lunch to enjoy with the community. FREE for all to attend.

UTAH COUNTY

Crime Prevention and Safety Fair - Provo City is trying to educate the public while also having fun! On Saturday, head to BYU LOT 45, which is just West of the football stadium, for a bike rodeo, burn trailer, police swag, giveaways and more. Firetrucks will also be at the event doing demos. Happening from 1-4 p.m. and is FREE for all!

Fork Fest - More than 30 bands will perform in American Fork this weekend on three stages at the Art Dye Park. It's a chance for Utahns to check out local talent while also enjoying food trucks, art, a hammock hangout, bounce houses and a vendor village. Kids ages 11 and under are FREE while others will have to get a ticket to attend. Check out the schedule for specifics on scheduled performances!

OremFest - Celebrate the City of Orem and all its residents through Saturday at their summertime event! A pickleball tournament, outdoor concert, carnival, cornhole tournament, talent show, kickball, pancake breakfast, baby contest, parade and fireworks are just SOME of the events you can expect to find at the festival. FREE for all at various venues throughout the city.

Springville Art City Days - A fun run, booths with local vendors, rodeo, outdoor movie, carnival, crafts, hot air balloons, parade, car show, live music and fireworks will take over Springville through Saturday to celebrate the city! This event kicked off last weekend and is wrapping up Saturday, so don't miss out on the fun!

Saratoga Springs Splash Days - Saratoga Springs is kicking off the summer fun with a community celebration. Dozens of food trucks will be stationed at various city parks, a parade will happen Saturday morning, a car show, a carnival, a concert and plenty of other summertime activities. The festival has been happening since Wednesday and will end on Saturday. FREE!

Creator's Collective Market - This market in Lindon will showcase local artisans and goods on Saturday! Scoop up some handmade gifts for someone you love (or yourself) and also enjoy photo ops, good music, food trucks, permanent jewelry, hair tinsel, piercings, and MORE. Happening at 25 North Main Street in Lindon from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Firehose Frenzy 5k - St. George is getting HOT HOT HOT with temps in the triple digits! On Friday night, cool off with the community at this event that proceeds the St. George Firefighters Association. As participants run (or walk) by, they'll be sprayed off with water by firefighters. Following the race, get fully drenched by taking a dip in the Desert Color Lagoon. Happening Friday from 7-8:30 p.m., registration is required.

WEBER COUNTY

Birds and Brews - The Ogden Nature center is hosting a night filled with local brews and birds! Enjoy live music, trivia, tasty food and plenty of drinks while admiring birds and other nature at the facility. Happening on Friday beginning at 5:30 p.m. - tickets are required!

First Friday art stroll - A new month means an art stroll in Ogden! This monthly community event celebrates local art in Ogden and also includes live music, performances, food and drinks and more. If you haven't been yet this year, take advantage of the warmer weather and head out!