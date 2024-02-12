Utah city gets $25k from popular pizza chain to plow snowy roads

VINEYARD, Utah — Vineyard City in Utah County is getting a "slice" of grant money from a popular pizza chain that will go towards plowing snow from roads during winter months.

In total, the city will get $25,000 to support snow plowing efforts.

But who is this unlikely pizza benefactor? Domino's is pitching in to support the city so that carryout customers "can have access to hot pizza even on the coldest, snowiest days."

Vineyard is just one of 20 cities across the country that will get a "pizza" the grant money.

Over the last two months, people cast their vote for what city they believed should be awarded money. Then, Domino's made grant offers based on the zip codes of nominations and snowfall totals.

In addition to the $25,000, Vineyard will also get Domino's swag and $200 in gift cards so plow drivers can grab a slice after clearing roads throughout the city.

Domino's hopes the grant money will lift cities and make roads even clearer for customers to grab their hot pies through every season of the year.