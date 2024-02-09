Utah city named among most welcoming places on Earth

MOAB, Utah — Maybe you had a hunch Utah was a friendly place but now we have the title to prove it with one unexpected city making the list of most welcoming places in the entire world.

Where is this surprising oasis supposedly filled with friendly faces? Here's a hint...you'll have to travel to eastern Utah and pay a visit to Delicate Arch.

Moab, Utah, ranked at spot number six out of ten on booking.com's list of "Most Welcoming Destinations" in 2024!

The charming eastern Utah city is also the ONLY place in the United States to make the list.

Booking.com described Moab as the perfect place for outdoor enthusiasts with "red rock formations, natural sandstone arches and mesas in the nearby area."

That's no surprise to Utah as Moab has always been a magnet for outdoor lovers who want a taste of paradise.

After a long day of adventuring outside, booking.com suggests travelers relax in the charming town by enjoying local restaurants, shopping and lodging.

The fun doesn't end once the sun goes down as Moab has three International Dark Sky Parks that make for magical stargazing experiences.

At the top of the rankings is Arraial d'Ajuda, Brazil, but they'd better watch out, Moab may leap to first place one day! So, what are you waiting for? Pack up the car and take a weekend trip to Moab!