Utah Pride, summer festivals, carnivals and MORE events happening this weekend!

May is wrapping up and it's really starting to feel like summer in Utah with a full weekend of community events!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com

Here's what's happening this weekend!

DAVIS COUNTY

Skypark Aviation Festival - Seminars, food trucks, skydivers, face painters, a concert, intro flights, and MORE to promote aviation in Utah. This two-day event, happening Saturday and sunday is FREE to everyone and happening at the Skypark Airport in Woods Cross. Events are taking place from 9-5 each day.

Free Sunday Concert Series - Davis County is kicking off its free Sunday concert series this weekend with a local bluegrass/folk band called Bridging Betty. Every Sunday this summer, head to the Kenley Amphitheater at 7 p.m. for a FREE concert to kick off the week!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Utah Pride 2024 - A giant parade through Salt Lake City with thousands of participants and a festival loaded with local performers, organizations and food will take over Utah this weekend to celebrate Pride! The Utah Pride festival is a highly-anticipated event that draws thousands of peopple to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Utah. Tickets are required for the festival, but the parade is free to see!

South Jordan Summerfest - South Jordan is kicking off the summer season with their annual festival! This event is absolutely packed with community fun for everyone including a butterfly encounter, BMX bike demos, live music, movie in the park, chalk art, pickleball tournament, car show and so so SO much more. The fun is happening Thursday through Saturday at South City Park and other venues throughout the city. Check out the full schedule for specifics on this FREE event.

Downtown Farmers Market - The farmer's market at Pioneer Park in Downtown Salt Lake City is kicking off this weekend! From Saturday through October 19, you can find local produce, meat, eggs, dairy, honey, flowers, sauces, spreads, breads and MORE. The art and craft market also runs adjacent to the farmer's market, where local artisans showcase and sell their goods. Plan a day downtown sometime this summer to check this out.

Multicultural Ethnic Dance Festival - Celebrate diversity and different cultures through amazing dance performances on Saturday from 4-9 p.m. at The Gateway! Attendees can expect to see Irish dancers, Barranquilla, Ballet Folclorico and much much more. FREE for all!

Girls on the Run - Celebrate fitness and community fun at this 5K event on Saturday at Sugar House Park! While there is a competition, the race's primary goal is to instill a sense of confidence and accomplishment in participants. Everyone gets a commemorative medal to celebrate the achievement. Registration is required.

UTAH COUNTY

Payson's Adventure Day - Payson has a little bit of everything going on this weekend! Pickleball tournament, hike, motorcycle ride, cornhole, cardboard boat regatta race, horseback riding and MORE! Happening all day Saturday, wear your outdoor gear and have some fun adventuring! Happening from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Check out the full schedule for specifics.

African Heritage Festival - Music, food, art and shopping to showcase African culture will be happening at University Place in Orem on Saturday from 2-8 p.m. This FREE event will also include a parade, live entertainment, workshops, vendors and more. Bring a blanket or chair to sit and enjoy the festivities.

Vineyard Days - Vineyard is celebrating the city and its residents with a festival happening all week through Saturday! Fireworks, a movie in the park, kids bike ride, block party, food, vendors, live music, art show, rides and MORE! Free for everyone, but bring your wallet because you'll definitley want to buy a sweet treat or souvenier from a local artisan!

Springville Art City Days - Springville is also kicking off its summer line up of fun with its big festival happening Saturday through June 8. a 5K color run, art fair, rodeo, outdoor movie, carnival, booths, hot air baloons, parade and MORE is happening as part of the festival. Check out the full schedule for more info on this FREE community event!

Pony Express Days - Celebrating the community and residents in Eagle Mountain from Thursday through June 8 with free fun for everyone! A family fun night, carnival, vendors, food trucks, local performers, demolition derby and fireworks this weekend! The events are meant to reflect back on the city's ties to the Pony Express trail. Don't miss it!

WASATCH COUNTY

Intermountain Championships Pow Wow 2024 - A dance and drum contest, grand entries and other fun will take place at River's Edge Campground in Heber City on Saturday and Sunday. This cultural event is something many look forward to every year and showcases amazing talent.

1940s Hangar Dance - Take a step back in time on Saturday at this vintage-themed dance! A live band will be playing and if you don't know how to swing dance, just head to the event at 6 p.m. for a free lesson! Vintage dress is not required but HIGHLY encouraged! Tickets are required and benefit the CAF museum.

WEBER COUNTY

Ogden time capsule unveiled - 100 years ago, a time capsule was stored in Union Station. As the community celebrates a century of the iconic venue, the time capsule will be unveiled for all to see! Happening Friday from 6:30 - 8 p.m.

Ogden Music Festival - Enjoy music in Ogden as well as an "instrument petting zoo" and other outdoor-themed crafts and fun! Kids 16 and younger get to attend the festival for FREE, while tickets are required for adults. The festival is focused on promoting acoustic music locally and Beyond. Happening Friday through Sunday night!

Holi Festival of Colors - This burst of color event is in Ogden on Saturday! Holi celebrates a new season, throwing their worries to the wind in a colorful way! Prepare to get DIRTY during this festival! Attendees will also enjoy music, food, a kid's area and yoga on top of hourly color throws. Tickets are required.