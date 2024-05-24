"The Venardos Circus, a unique Broadway-Style Circus performance, has been touring the U.S. since its debut at the L.A. County Fair in 2014. It is reinventing the American Circus tradition for a new generation with Broadway-style flair, bringing joy to people across the U.S. Theatre lovers and nostalgic circus fans alike will appreciate the intimate experience and sentimental way the show pays homage to circus traditions through the lens of high-quality entertainment for a modern family audience."