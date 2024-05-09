Vintage market, 70s prom night, pancake breakfast, garden sales and MORE fun happening this weekend!

After a stormy start to the week, clouds are clearing and we are in for a real treat this weekend! So enjoy the perfect weather and head out to some weekend fun near you!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com to be featured.

Here's what's happening this weekend across Utah!

WASATCH FRONT

Golden Spoke Ride - Celebrate multi-use trails in the Wasatch Front with this community bike ride on Saturday. These FREE rides vary in length from 50 miles to just under four miles. There are rides happening in areas from Ogden to Provo, so there should be something for everyone. At the end, head to the Jordan River Nature Center to enjoy food trucks, music, giveaways and vendor booths.

CACHE COUNTY

Vintage Market Days - Shop from collections of original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, decor, outdoor goods, treats and MORE at this vintage market from Thursday through Saturday! Happening at the Cache County Fairgrounds, this market will showcase local talent and vendors. Tickets required!

CARBON COUNTY

Helper Saturday Vibes - Helper is kicking off its summer of fun this weekend! From now through September, join in on an outdoor market where you can shop from local vendors, enjoy live music, learn about local organizations in the area, munch on cuisine from food trucks and enjoy activities for kids! Happening from 5-10:30 p.m. Saturday. this weekend, pets are welcome to join in the pet parade and pet costume contest!

DAVIS COUNTY

Art in the Arboretum - Celebrate art and community in Kaysville with this Saturday event! The Varga Arboretum in Kaysville will come to live with a Mother's Day-themed art class, sidewalk chalk art and delicious food. FREE for all but donations are welcome. Food trucks will be on site but if you can also bring a picnic lunch to enjoy! Happening from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

IRON COUNTY

Southern Utah Museum of Art Annual Art Auction - Live music will accompany this art auction at Southern Utah University on Saturday! If you've been eyeing some original artwork at a great price, this may be the event for you. Tickets are required.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration - Learn about traditions in Asia and the Pacific Islands on Saturday at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium! The event includes a variety of dance performances, music, vendors, authentic food and education stations about animals from specific ecosystems. Tickets required!

Adult Night Out 70s Prom - The County Library is getting groovy this weekend with a 70s prom for adults! This FREE event includes a night of dancing, a retro photo booth, mocktails and a costume contest! FREE for all but registration required. Happening Friday from 7:30-10 p.m.

Art on the Towne - Local artists and enthusiasts will gather at South Jordan City Hall on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for an afternoon filled with color! You'll be able to find jewelry, glasswork, leatherwork, paper crafts, photography, textiles, woodwork, pottery, prints and MORE. Plus, the South Jordan Quilt show will be showcased at the event. FREE for all!

Queer Food Feastival - Culinary creations, cocktails and entertainment on Friday night will celebrate Spring and community with the Utah LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are required - happening Friday from 5:30 - 9 p.m. at Mountain West Hard Cider in Salt Lake City.

Carriage Square Grand Re-Opening - Chow down on free hot dogs, snacks and drinks, play free carnival games with prizes and check out vendor booths at this event on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Carriage Square shopping center will host a grand re-opening celebration as the center has recently been completely renovated. Support local businesses and have a great time with the community as they celebrate this milestone.

FREE Pancake breakfast - The Unified Fire Authority is hosting a FREE pancake breakfast on Saturday with CPR training and activities for kids. Eat your fill of flapjacks and get to know firefighters serving the community. Happening from 8-11 a.m. at Fire Station 124 in Riverton.

Dog Mother's Day - Show appreciation for the DOG mothers this weekend at Wheeler Farm! Pack up the pup for a treat, craft and wagon ride with plenty of socializing. There will be photo ops, treats (for humans too) and drinks. Registration required!

Spring Plant Sale - Red Butte Garden is helping everyone get ready for spring with a plant sale happening this weekend! FREE entry on Saturday from 9-3 p.m., but bring your wallet because these plants will be available for purchase! Proceeds will support the garden and its programs.

Wasatch Community Gardens' Spring Plant Sale - Local plants for sale on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Wasatch Community Gardens! More than 200 vegetable varieties will be ready to grow in new homes, including more than 70 types of tomatoes! Herbs, flowers, and gardening supplies such as bagged compost will also be available for purchase.

America West Symphony and Chorus of Sandy concert - A FREE community concert on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Good Sheperd Lutheran Church! The America West Symphony and Chorus of Sandy will put on the performance with multiple pieces. Check out the schedule for the full showcase information.

UTAH COUNTY

Paraguay Independence Day - Celebrate Paraguay's Independence Day and Mother's Day on Saturday at Orem City Center Park. Taste some delicious Paraguayan style roast, watch performances and enjoy a beautiful day in the sunshine. Event starts at 10:30 a.m., check out the link for more details!

Beehive Bazaar - More than 100 local artists and vendors will show off their work from now through Saturday at the Hitching Post Event Space in Springville. Art, crafts, local goods and more will be on display and available to purchase from artisans. Open daily through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Mother's Day Walk-a-thon - Recognize the hard work of mothers who go above and beyond for children in Utah with special needs. Walk for a good cause as all proceeds will benefit families of children with disabilities. Happening on Saturday at Carterville Park in Provo from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.