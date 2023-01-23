Virtual Reality Games at Sandbox VR

Experience virtual reality through multiple games at Sandbox VR, open daily at the Fashion Place Mall in Murray!

Groups of up to six roaming the VR space as they enter exclusive virtual worlds and rely on each other to succeed in games specifically designed to be social experiences. Unique, active and social, Sandbox VR Is a perfect place for friends and family to get together, from friendly outings to birthday parties and group events.

- https://sandboxvr.com/murray/location

