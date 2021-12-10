Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Vote in the FOX 13 Christmas Special Showdown

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
Christmas Special.jpg
Posted at 4:21 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 18:21:53-05

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere