To commemorate Star Wars Day, May 4, a second trailer for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series was released on Wednesday.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) tries to persuade Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton) to let him teach a young Luke Skywalker in it. "Did you train his father in the same way?" Obi-Wan gets a retort from Owen.

The six-episode series Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on the streaming site on Friday, May 27.