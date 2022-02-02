Peter Parker botches a spell cast by Doctor Strange, opening multiple rifts... through which emerge multiple threats from multiple universes! And out came pouring disgusting amounts of money, too!
Weekend Box Office Update: January 28-30, 2022
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is still tops at the box office... but how tall is he?
Posted at 9:07 AM, Feb 02, 2022
Peter Parker botches a spell cast by Doctor Strange, opening multiple rifts... through which emerge multiple threats from multiple universes! And out came pouring disgusting amounts of money, too!
