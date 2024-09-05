Wheelchair Palooza, Peach Days and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — Welcome September with a weekend PACKED full of fun events for everyone in your family no matter where you are in Utah!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com to be featured

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Ignite The Light Concert - The Cache County's 4th annual FREE concert returns! Hosted at the Cache County Fairgrounds from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., there will be live music, a motivational speaker, educational resources and food trucks! Follow the link for more information.

DAVIS COUNTY

Antelope Island Star Party - Enjoy the evening skyline at Antelope Island! This Saturday at 6:00 p.m. the Ogden Astronomical Society will host telescopes at the White Rock Bay area for FREE safe solar viewing. Dark scopes will be switched later for night sky viewing. Regular park entry fees apply, visit the link for more information.

EMERY COUNTY

Ferron City Peach Days - Ferron City is celebrating everything Peaches! This Saturday the city will host a parade, mud bog, car shows and even horse races! Follow the link for more information.

IRON COUNTY

Lions Club Rodeo - The Great American Stampede Rodeo! This Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., the Cross Hollows Events Center will host an amazing show for the whole family, concessions will be available. Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Nitya Nritya Festival - The Nitya Nritya Festival returns for its 8th year! Visit the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center this weekend for a two-day celebration of Indian classical art. There will be workshops, performances, art exhibits and Indian snacks available for purchase. You can RSVP on the Event Page for updates, follow the link to purchase tickets and times.

Brews & Boos - This Saturday, Real Salt Lake will kick off the spooky season right at the American First Field from 11:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Enjoy brats, craft beer and lederhosen in a festive atmosphere. Follow the link for more information and to purchase tickets.

Utah State Fair - Utah's 11 days of fun have begun! This weekend, the fair continues into Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will feature rodeos, demolition derbies, wildlife rescue presentations and MORE! Follow the link for the full schedule and to purchase tickets.

SLAM Music Festival - A FREE music festival makes its debut! This Saturday at Pioneer Park from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., The Blocks Arts District and SLAM: Salt Lake Academy of Music will host several live performers throughout the day. Follow the link for the full schedule.

Salt Lake Greek Festival - The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church invites you to become "Greek" for their 48th annual festival weekend! Immerse yourself in Hellenic culture with food, dance and live music at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Admission will cost $5, Children aged 5 and under will be admitted for free. No checks allowed, follow the link for more information.

Wheelchair Palooza - The 4th Annual Celebration of Wheelchair Recreation returns! This Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., individuals and families are invited to the Bluffdale Skatepark to watch wheelchair recreators perform and answer questions at a panel. Dinner will be provided. Follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

ShopFest Utah - ShopFest returns to Eagle Mountain! This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the Cory Wride Memorial Park will host hundreds of local businesses selling food, live entertainment and more! Follow the link for the full list of vendors and their locations.

Utah Brazilian Festival - Join in the festivities this Saturday! From 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., the Viva Brazil Cultural Center at University Place will host live dance and music with local performers throughout the day for FREE! Follow the link for more information.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Ivins City Heritage Days - Ignite your community spirit with Ivins City! This weekend at the Ivins City Heritage Park will be hosting a parade, pie-baking contest, live entertainment and MORE! Follow the link for more information.