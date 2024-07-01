Where to catch fireworks and Fourth of July fun across Utah!

The Fourth of July is Thursday and Utah has plenty of fun including parades, fireworks, food, live music and more for the whole family!

Here's where you can celebrate the holiday:

BEAVER COUNTY

Beaver City Independence Day - 5k race, parade, park program, corn hole tournament, lunch, bounce houses, activities, firworks and MORE in Beaver City to celebrate the holiday. Check out the Facebook post for details on ALL the fun happening across the city.

Milford 4th of July - Main Street pparade, food, games, a kids carnival, free swim, money dive and fireworks show on Thursday starting at 10 a.m. in Milford!

BOX ELDER COUNTY

Brigham City 4th of July - Celebrate the holiday in Brigham City at Pioneer Park! A horseshoe tournament, dunk-a-cop, swimming, food trucks, live music and of course fireworks.

DAVIS COUNTY

Layton Liberty Days - Layton has a whole day of fun beginning with breakfast at 6:30 a.m., a fun run, parade, vendor booths, concessions, live entertainment, FREE concert and a fireworks display at 10 p.m. Check the full schedule for specifics or head to Ed Kenley Amphitheater Plaza to check out the action!

West Bountiful Independence Day Celebration - Wednesday night, West Bountiful will host a carnival, safety fair, food trucks, a concert and fireworks at City Park. Then come back Thursday morning for a flag raising and parade in the city!

Clearfield City 4th of July- A 5k, hometown parade, freedom festival with local vendors and activities and synchronized fireworks will take over Clearfield to celebrate the holiday. Most of the fun will be at Fisher Park, but check the full schedule for more specific details.

Centerville Freedom Festival - A freedom run and parade will celebrate the Fourth of July on Thursday in Centerville. More festive events are scheduled for Thursday and Friday in the city. Thursday's festivities will be held on Centerville's Main Street.

DUCHESNE COUNTY

Duchesne Independence Day - Patriotic program, food vendors, water slides, games, talent show, parade, swimming, breakfast, fireworks and more happening at Roy Park in Duchesne on Thursday.

GARFIELD COUNTY

Panguitch City Independence Day Celebration - Lions Club breakfast, children's parade and foot race, then fireworks at dusk at Triple C Arena!

GRAND COUNTY

Moab Independence Day Celebration - Fireworks will light up the night sky in Moab from 9-10 p.m. Launching will happen from Lions Back at dusk, so you'll be able to see the explosions of color from anywhere in downtown Moab.

Grand County Fair - The county Fourth of July parade, volleyball tournament, cornhole, fire truck spray day, relay races, eating contests, live music and more as part of the Grand County Fair!

IRON COUNTY

Independence Day Celebrations - The Cedar City celebrations start at 9 a.m. with a parade on Center Street and continue through the day with a festival at 11 a.m. at Main Street Park.

Parowan July 4th - Parade at 10 a.m., Fireworks at the Iron county fairgrounds at dusk and more fun at City Park in Parowan to celebrate the holiday!

KANE COUNTY

Kanab 4th of July - Start the day with a cannon blast off at 6 a.m. in Kanab, then enjoy a parade, color run, navajo taco lunch, karaoke, fireworks and a dance party! Fun will be jappening around town, but head to Jacob Hamblin park for entertainment throughout the day and a good view of the fireworks.

MILLARD COUNTY

Delta City Fourth of July - A chalk art contest, corn hole, children's parade, patriotic program, breakfast in the park vendors and fireworks at 10 p.m. in Delta! Check the schedule for specific details.

RICH COUNTY

Garden City Independence Day - Chayce Beckham will put on a FREE concert at Bear Lake starting at 7:30 p.m. Activities and food trucks beginning at 4 p.m. and then fireworks at 10 p.m. Head to Heritage Park and Garden City Pond for the fun.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

South Salt Lake 4th of July Freedom Fest - Fun run, flag ceremony, parade at 10 a.m. and then a celebration at Fitts Park in South Salt Lake! Events from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. including face painting, games, music, bounce houses, food and more.

Murray City Fun Days - Sunrise service to start the day at Murray Park Amphitheater, then a community breakfast, children's race, chalk art contest, games, car show, food trucks, bingo, free concert, fireworks and MORE happening all day at Murray Park.

Western Stampede - West Jordan is hosting their weekend of summer fun from Thursday through Saturday. Rodeo, carnival, food trucks, parade, bingo and fireworks at 10 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

Liberty Days - An old-fashioned celebration for the Fourth of July at This is the Place Heritage Park from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets required!

Magna 4th of July - Flag raising, breakfast, parade at noon, entertainment and fireworks at dusk. Head to Magna Copper Park for the festivities!

4th of July at The Gateway - Live music, yard games, face painting, photos and fireworks at 10 p.m. at the Gateway! Check out the other fun starting at 6 p.m.

Fourth of July Sandy City - Sandy City puts on quite the show every Fourth of July. They have a flag raising in the morning, 5K, spikeball tournament, craft fair, parade at 6 p.m., free concert and fireworks at 10 p.m.

Riverton Town Days - Flag raising bright and early, then a breakfast, basketball tournament, free swimming, carnival, bingo, fireworks and MORE ALL day on Thursday at Riverton City Park!

Brighton 4th of July - Just because the snow has melted doesn't mean the fun is through at Brighton resort! From 8-11 a.m. enjoy a breakfast and parade to celebrate the holiday. Candy dump will happen for kids before the parade starts!

Holladay 4th of July - Breakfast, bike parade, patriotic show and swing dancing in Holladay all day Thursday.

SEVIER COUNTY

Richfield July 4 - A cannon salute, kids run, liberty 5k, main street parade, food and game booths, entertainment, free swimming, horse races, fireworks and a dance for teens in Richfield to celebrate the holiday! Most events are happening at the Sevier County Fairgrounds, but check out the schedule for more details.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Park City Fourth of July - 5K run, games, activities, parade and finish the night off with a drone show in Park City. Check out the schedule for specific times and locations of events.

Oakley Independence Day Celebration - Paradem patriotic program, rodeo, food trucks, and kids activities in Oakley starting at 7 a.m.

TOOELE COUNTY

Bit N' Spur Riding and Rodeo - Tickets are required for this rodeo that starts at 8 p.m. at the Deseret Peak Complex. After the rodeo, stick around for fireworks that start at 10 p.m.

4th of July Celebrations - Community breakfast, freedom run, parade, park activities and then a free concert and fireworks in Tooele! Head to the Aquatic Center Park from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and then go to Tooele High School Football Stadium for night fun at 8 p.m.

UINTAH COUNTY

Dinosaurland Freedom Fest - Start the day with a 5k, then enjoy a parade, waterslides, inflatables, vendors, food, live music and fireworks at 10 p.m.!

UTAH COUNTY

Provo Freedom Fest - Stadium of Fire is Provo's big Fourth of July celebration. This year, the Jonas Brothers are headlining the concert! Tickets are required for that but if you didn't snag tickets, the city also does a parade, hot air balloons and a lot of other events for the Fourth. Check out the full schedule for details.

Thanksgiving Point's Freedom Celebration - Thanksgiving Point is opening its doors for a FREE celebration beginning at 4 p.m. Bring your blankets and chairs to enjoy the show and tune into the radio for a synchronized experience with music!

4th of July BBQ - Head to Sundance for a festive BBQ, lawn games and scenic lift rides all afternoon on Thursday. Come hungry and be ready for some fun on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Colonial Fest - Take a trip back in time and visit the apothecary shop, blacksmith, broom maker, potter, baker, and MORE! People in costume will help educate you about traditions of the past and learn about Independence Day from the colonial days. Happening at SCERA Park from Thursday through Saturday.

WASATCH COUNTY

Red, White and Blue Festival - Happening from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. and includes hot air balloons, breakfast, live entertainment, free hot dogs, parade and fireworks at Memorial Hill. Head to Main Street Park in Heber City for the fun!

Midway Fourth of July - A cannon blast from Memorial Hill will start the day off on a festive note in Midway! Pancake breakfast, children's patriotic bike parade and then end the day with fireworks from Memorial Hill. Happening at Town Square in Midway!

WASHINGTON COUNTY

4th of July Celebration - St. George's celebration kicks off at 6:30 a.m. and continues through 10 p.m. with all the fun, games and food you could imagine. Fireworks are at the Greater Zion Stadium at Utah Tech.

Hurricane City Independence Day - Flag ceremony, pancake breakfast, free swim, basketball tournament, and of course, Fireworks at Sand Hollow State Park with free entry starting at 6 p.m.

Springdale 4th of July - Breakfast at 7:30 a.m., then a parade at 9 a.m. in Springdale! The most important meal of the day will be hosted at Springdale Elementary School and then the parade will run from Lion Boulevard to Canyon Springs Drive.

WEBER COUNTY

Huntsville Independence Day Celebration - Huntsville starts the holiday festivities at 7 a.m. and continues with a parade at 10 a.m., patriotic program, dancing in the park and then fireworks show at 10 p.m. Head to Huntsville Park for all the events.

Farr West Freedom Festival - Breakfast, a flag ceremony, parade, food trucks, sawdust scramble, a dance party, and fireworks in Farr West to celebrate the holiday! Check out the full schedule for specifics.

Old Glory Days Celebration - A cannon blast, sunrise service, stars and stripes 5k, community breakfast, parade, car show, booths, entertainment, free inflatables, vendors, concert and fireworks in Riverdale for the Fourth of July.