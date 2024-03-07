Women's Day events, Scottish barn dance, rodeo and MORE events happening this weekend across Utah!

After last weekend was full of stormy weather, this weekend should be much better weather for you to get out and enjoy some community events happening across Utah!

CACHE COUNTY

Community Art Day - Learn about and make art in Logan this weekend! Utah State University hosts a community art day every second Saturday of the month at the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art. Stop by between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday to be immersed in local creativity!

GRAND COUNTY

Skinny Tire Festival - This four-day festival in Moab is all about road biking! Enjoy gorgeous Utah scenery with rides in Arches National Park, along the Colorado River and at Dead Horse Point State Park. Registration required!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

International Women's Day Progressive Dinner & Spring Market - Celebrate the heritage of Utah women with this progressive dinner and event at the Salt Lake County Government Center on Friday night! There will be representation from the Marshallese Islands, Samoa, Tonga, Scotland and more! Attendees will get to taste foods and check out art, crafts and clothing from all around the world.

Scottish Barn Dance - Don your kilt lads and lassies for a Scottish barn dance on Friday night at the South Jordan Community Center! If you've never participated in something like this don't worry, you'll pick up the dancing from the live band and other attendees as well as a caller. There will be two dancing sessions followed by a closing ceremony. Tickets required!

Used Book Sale - Friends of the Salt Lake City Public Library are hosting a spring sale to benefit the library and also clean out some shelves! There will be paperbacks, hardcover books, classics, kid's books, CDs, DVDs, vinyl records and much more for under $5! Sales are happening on Friday and Saturday, with early access for members of the group. Open to the public 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. both days.

UTAH COUNTY

Provo Women's Day Barbie Bash - Provo hopes to host an epic girl's night out this weekend to celebrate International Women's Day! With a Barbie theme, this event will include lots of photo spaces, treats, a costume contest, dancing and cupcake decorating. Happening Saturday from 7-10 p.m. at the rec center. Tickets are required.

City of Provo

Provo Women's Day - Provo is turning up the fun this weekend to celebrate women for International Women's Day. It'll be a full day of activities on Saturday, starting with a morning yoga class, luncheon, mommy and me activities, watercolor card class, bike ride, spa appointments and MORE. Registration is required for individual events, but you won't want to miss out!

City of Provo

Utah Spring Ring - Moe than 100 bell ringers from several choirs across Utah will be at Lehi Jr. High on Saturday at 5 p.m. for a FREE concert! The performance will feature six mass ringing pieces and six solo pieces and will showcase a night of bell excellence. The show starts at 5 p.m.!

WASHINGTON COUNTY

St. George Sunrise Market - Brand new in St. George, the sunrise market at Hela Seegmiller Historic Farm has food, artisans, baked goods, fresh produce, wellness and more! If you can't make it this week, sunrise markets will happening every Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. through April.

WEBER COUNTY

Leprechaun Dash 5K - Get in the St. Patrick's Day spirit this weekend at Weber State University for the lucky leprechaun dash! There will be a 5K race available to participants as well as a 1-mile fun run for kids. The festivities kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday - don't miss it!

Intermountain Icebreaker - The rodeo is coming to town from now through Saturday at the Golden Spike Event Center! Check the event schedule for full details on specific events and dates you can watch your favorite cowboys and cowgirls compete.