Woodward in Park City is "a fully integrated 125-acre campus with an indoor action sports hub and outdoor mountain parks designed to encourage intuitive growth and safe progression."
Week-long summer day camps for kids ages 7 – 17 kick off June 5 and run through August 11. Kids can choose between six different sports – skateboard, scooter, BMX, mountain bike, parkour, or multi-sport where they can try them all.
Posted at 10:40 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 00:40:04-04
