'Yellowstone' actor Forrie Smith says he won't attend SAG Awards due to COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Forrie Smith, a star on the hit Paramount Network show "Yellowstone," says he will not be attending the upcoming Screen Actor's Guild (SAG) Awards in Los Angeles because he will not comply with the production's vaccine mandate.

Smith originally made the announcement on his official Instagram page, but later deleted the video. However, the video has been shared widely on other social media platforms.

In the video, Smith apologized to fans for not attending the awards show.

"I mean no offense to anyone," Smith said. "I'm not vaccinated and it's a requirement to be vaccinated to be at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony."

Smith later added that he "won't get vacciated" against COVID-19. He also claimed that he's avoided vaccinations for most of his life.

"I haven't been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don't vaccinate my dogs, I don't vaccinate my horses," Smith said. "I've never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities."

Vaccines, in fact, strengthen a body's immune system by imitating an infection, which produces antibodies that fight off disease.

Smith added that he wished he could attend the show.

"I sure was looking forward to walking down the red carpet with my big black American hat and my Justin Boots, representing my culture and heritage, but I'm not going to be able to do that," he said.

Smith, who plays ranch hand Lloyd Pierce, has appeared in 37 of "Yellowstone's" 40 episodes.

According to Variety, Smith and the rest of the "Yellowstone" cast were nominated for "outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series."

The SAG Awards will take place on Feb. 27 in Los Angeles.