Yogi Bear-themed resort opens for summer in southern Utah

HURRICANE, Utah — Hey, Hey, Hey!

Yogi Bear is marking his territory in Utah with a brand new Jellystone Park in Hurricane that boasts luxury camping and activities for the entire family.

The resort is 53 acres and sits just 30 minutes away from Zion National Park and even closer to Sand Hollow State Park.

What can guests expect when they visit the resort? Two pools, giant water slides, a splash pad for kids, lazy river, a man-made lake and beach, obstacle courses, playground, gem mining, pickleball, basketball, games, and an outdoor movie theater.

Jellystone Park FILE: Photo shows mini golf fun at another Jellystone Park

Jellystone Park Water agility course

If THAT'S not enough fun for you, relax in elevated-style cabins that are fully equipped with air conditioning, kitchens, grills, fire pits, wifi and sky decks with breathtaking views.

Don't worry, your furry friend can also come on vacation as the resort offers pet-friendly accommodations and a dog agility course.

The website shows cabin accommodations for groups of up to 12 people, with most cabins costing around $350 per night.

Jellystone Park FILE: Photo shows cabin at another Jellystone Park

The resort also offers space for RVs of various sizes, with hookups, for about $150 per night.

Leaders with the new facility called it a "camp-resort," meshing Utah's outdoors with vacation-style living.

It seems Yogi was "smarter than the av-er-age bear" as the park is opening ahead of warm summer months and tourist season in southern Utah.

Jellystone Park Water views and cabins at another Jellystone Park

Accommodations were quickly being booked through the summer and first guests were welcomed to the facility over Memorial Day weekend.

Pack your pic-a-nic basket and get ready for some family fun!