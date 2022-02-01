You can win a 15 gallon keg of hot chili cheese dip for your Sunday football party

The big game is just a few weeks away and that means it's time to start thinking about your snack selection for that special Sunday.

The minds at Hormel want to help you out by giving you a chance to win a 15 keg full of chili cheese dip.

The Hormel Chili Cheese keg is designed to give 15 gallons of hot Hormel Chili Cheese dip right from the tap for fans to enjoy during the big game, according to a news release. It has a special internal heating element that can be adjusted, a tap handle shaped like the iconic Hormel Chili can, and a chili-cheese pump that enables proper pumping.

This isn't just a one-time use gadget, either. The keg can also apparently be replenished for later use using a specially designed internal cauldron.

Fans can apply to win the keg by visiting HormelChiliCheeseKeg.com from now until February 6th. The keg will be hand delivered to their home on February 13th.

"We know fans want to snack big when they watch the most important football game of the year, but they also want to add some excitement to their usual options," Corrine Hjelmen, Hormel Chili brand manager said. "We thought what better way to show our fans how Hormel Chili can pour on the excitement than by creating a never-before attempted innovation—the Hormel Chili Cheese Keg—that would become the life of their Big Game party."