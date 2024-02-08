Your super bowl party will cost you more cash this year

SALT LAKE CITY — Gatherings for the Super Bowl are expected to cost more this year.

According to Pattern, a Lehi-based company that tracks online consumer data, the cost of throwing a Super Bowl party will increase about 12% this year compared to 2023.

“If you are deal hunting, you are probably best to kind of shop around,” said Dallin Hatch, a data analyst with Pattern.

Some of the items with the largest year-over-year price increases include tater tots (up 60%), ranch dressing (up 33%), tortilla chips (up 27%) and crackers (up 19%).

Factors like shipping costs, demand, raw material and labor costs can all factor into increased prices.

Hatch has some advice for those looking to save money on their gatherings.

“There are ways to defray some of this cost to other attendees coming to your party,” he said. “Maybe potluck style – have people bring different things. You can buy in bulk. You can buy off brands.”

Some items saw modest price decreases. Soda, beer, salsa and chili each decreased in price between 1% and 7% according to Pattern's research.