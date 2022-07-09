'Yu-Gi-Oh!' voice actors pay tribute to series creator after his death

Tributes continue to pour in all over the internet as fans mourn the passing of mangaka Kazuki Takahashi, creator of "Yu-Gi-Oh!," who was found dead Thursday off the coast of Nago, Okinawa.

Two notable tributes came from voice actors Kenjiro Tsuda and Eric Stuart, the respective Japanese and English voice actors for Yu-Gi-Oh! antagonist-turned-supporting character Seto Kaiba in the 2000 anime series.

After news of Takahashi's death broke, Tsuda posted a photo to Twitter showing a copy of the "Blue-Eyes White Dragon," Kaiba's signature card in the series.

Meanwhile, Stuart posted a statement to Twitter, calling news of the death shocking, while also expressing appreciation for Takahashi's work.

"[Takahashi] created a role that would help define my voice acting career," the tweet reads. "He once told me my version of Seto Kaiba was his favorite. RIP. Love, Kaiba."

Takahashi got his start in the manga industry with an adaptation of the anime series "Go-Q-Chōji Ikkiman," which ran in Weekly Shonen Magazine in 1986.

Four years later, his one-shot manga "Tokio no Taka" was published in the Weekly Shonen Jump Summer Special Edition.

Takahashi's big break came in 1996 with the serialization of the "Yu-Gi-Oh!" manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump, which ran until 2004 and spawned multiple anime series, films, video games, and a trading card game that continues to have new releases to this day.

Takahashi's most recent work was a graphic novel produced in collaboration with Marvel Comics titled "SECRET REVERSE," which has Iron Man and Spider-Man traveling to Japan to deal with a technological threat unleashed by the CEO of a gaming company.