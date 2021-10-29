Watch
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid and her mother, Yolanda Hadid

The Associated Press
Singer Zayn Malik appears at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 11, 2017, left, model Yolanda Hadid appears at a book signing for her memoir "Believe Me" in New York on Sept. 13, 2017, center, and model Gigi Hadid appears at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards in New York on Sept. 9, 2021.
Posted at 1:21 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 15:21:20-04

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Musician Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to charges that he harassed his girlfriend — supermodel Gigi Hadid — and her mother during a Sept. 29 argument at the family’s home outside Philadelphia.

The former One Direction singer was accused of grabbing Yolanda Hadid, shoving the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star against a dresser, and cursing at her.

Court documents say Malik also cursed at Gigi Hadid and tried to fight a security guard who was also at the house.

The documents obtained by NBC News and The Associated Press say Malik is accused of calling Yolanda a “f*****g Dutch slut” and telling her to stay away from his daughter.

Malik entered a plea to four summary counts. He was sentenced to probation and was ordered to complete an anger management class and be screened for a domestic violence program.

Malik calls the case a “private matter.”

The 28-year-old singer and the 26-year-old model have a 1-year-old daughter together. They’ve been dating on and off for several years now.

Malik has had a number of hits since leaving the British band that made him famous. Hadid is considered one of the world’s top models.

