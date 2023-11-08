FDA approves new weight-loss drug from the makers of Mounjaro

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Zepbound, a new weight loss drug from pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, on Wednesday.

Zepbound is a once-weekly injectable medication with an active ingredient called tirzepatide. The ingredient is something the FDA previously approved for Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro injections, which are prescribed to treat patients with type 2 diabetes.

The drug is similar as Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide injections known as Ozempic, also prescribed for diabetes but not approved for weight loss, and Wegovy, approved for weight loss treatment.

In clinical trials, Zepbound was found to reduce body weight by 18% over 72 weeks of treatment in adults without diabetes when combined with a reduced-calorie diet and exercise, the FDA said. For adults with diabetes, body weight was reduced by 12%.

Zepbound is part of a class of drugs called GLP-1 agonists, which activate hormone receptors to reduce appetite and food intake. According to the FDA, Zepbound also mimics a gastric inhibitory polypeptide (GIP) which helps to stimulate insulin secretion in response to food.

The medication is designed to increase dosage over a period of time with a maximum dosage of 15 milligrams, according to the FDA.

Like other drugs in its class, Zepbound has the possibility of side effects like stomach discomfort, constipation, hair loss and other gastrointestinal issues.

The FDA said approximately 70% of Americans are overweight and many have a weight-related condition as a result. The government agency has only approved a handful of medications to be used for weight loss, including Contrave, Saxenda, Alli, Qsymia and Imcivree.

