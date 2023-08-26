FIFA suspends Spain's soccer chief for kissing World Cup player

FIFA has suspended Royal Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales over an unsolicited kiss following Spain's World Cup victory.

The suspension is for an initial period of 90 days, pending disciplinary proceedings opened by FIFA. His suspension applies to all football-related activities at the national and international level, FIFA said.

Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony following Spain's World Cup win over England. The kiss drew much criticism and was shocking given the sport's long-standing allegations of sexual misconduct by male soccer presidents and coaches against female players on national teams.

In addition to the suspension, two additional directives state that Rubiales must now "refrain, through himself or third parties, from contacting or attempting to contact the professional player of the Spanish national football team Ms. Jennifer Hermoso or her close environment. Likewise, the RFEF and its officials or employees, directly or through third parties, are ordered to refrain from contacting the professional player of the Spanish national team Ms. Jennifer Hermoso and her close environment," FIFA said in a statement.

Rubiales had previously told an emergency general assembly of the federation that he would not resign.

FIFA said it is committed to the integrity of all players and "condemns with the utmost vigour any behaviour to the contrary."

SEE MORE: Spanish soccer leader gets angry reaction for kissing player on mouth

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com