Former Harris employees highlight her career in new endorsement letter

Some 300 former employees who have worked for Kamala Harris signed on to a letter to voters endorsing her Democratic presidential candidacy Monday.

The letter, posted on X, comes from staffers who worked for Harris while she campaigned for or served as District Attorney of San Francisco, Attorney General of California, a U.S. Senator from California and the current vice president.

The staffers cited that career and leadership as they "enthusiastically endorsed" her candidacy.

"Kamala Harris has dedicated her career to advancing opportunity, delivering for families, and protecting fundamental freedoms," they write. "We have seen her take on bad actors and fight for those who are overlooked and left behind. We have worked alongside her as she has tackled the toughest challenges and the most intractable issues. And she has delivered results in every office she has ever held."

On Monday Harris was in Delaware, meeting with campaign staff in Wilmington. She said the past week has been a "rollercoaster" but reiterated her belief in the campaign team.

“It is my intention to go out and earn this nomination and to win," she said.

RELATED STORY | These are the possible VP candidates for Kamala Harris

As of Monday, Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ find 964 pledged delegates have promised their support for Harris at the Democratic National Convention, which puts her nearly halfway to the 1,976-delegate threshold to secure the nomination.

Harris's campaign has also raised $81 million in the first 24 hours since President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed her candidacy, setting a new record for fundraising, mostly from small donors.