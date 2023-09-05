Freddie Mercury's personal items to go on sale at auction

Queen frontman Freddie Mercury had a vibrant public persona, and his taste in art, fashion and other things was no different.

Now, many of his personal items are going up for sale at auction — from his art, costumes and furniture, to handwritten lyrics to some of the biggest hits he wrote for Queen.

The rock star’s personal items will hit the auction block via Sotheby’s on Wednesday — a day after what would have been his 77th birthday.

The most valuable item in the sale is Mercury’s Yamaha baby grand piano, which is projected to sell for between $2.5 million and $3.8 million.

The offerings are, as a whole, a journey back in time to some of the singer’s most iconic looks and moments. The crown and cloak he wore at the 1986 Magic Tour, as well as the outfit he wore on the cover of Queen’s debut album in 1973 will be up for bidding.

Proceeds will be donated to the Mercury Phoenix Trust and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

