Get a free set of 6 premium photo cards from Walgreens for a limited time

Our smartphones are filled with thousands of photos of holidays, vacations, pets and cherished memories. It’s nice to scroll through to see them, but sometimes it’s nice to have a keepsake to display or send to friends and family members.
Right now, Walgreens has an offer for free premium photo cards just in time for the upcoming holiday season or any other special event you’re celebrating. But you’ll need to act fast, because the deal only lasts through Oct. 26.
This amazing deal gives you six free 5-by-7-inch Premium Photo Cards, and all you have to do is enter the promo code SAMPLE at checkout. It doesn’t get much easier than that. You can even pick up your free, personally designed photo cards from your local Walgreens on the same day you order them.
All you have to do is go to Walgreens.com and choose your favorite premium photo card design. There are hundreds of designs for countless occasions, including:
- Thank you notes
- New baby arrival cards
- Christmas and Hanukkah cards
- New Year’s cards
- Graduation cards
- Invitations
- Birthday cards
Walgreens Photo Center makes it super simple to create a professional-looking photo card for an affordable price. With this deal, your first six cards are absolutely free with the discount code SAMPLE at checkout. But, if you’re looking to order more to get stocked up for the season, prices start at $1.99 each after the promo deal, depending on which card style you select.
In addition to the free set of six premium photo cards, Walgreens has a number of other discounts in their photo department. Here is a quick rundown of what deals you can score right now by using the discount code FALLMORE:
- 60% off same-day photo ornaments
- 50% off photo bags and apparel
- 50% off photo calendars
- 50% off photo drinkware, including water bottles and coffee mugs
- 50% off photo posters and banners
- 50% off photo books
- 50% off photo canvas and floating frames
- 50% off all photo gifts
The FALLMORE deals end on Oct. 29, so hurry and get those photo orders in today!
