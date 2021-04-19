Big Budah goes fishing for garbage
Big Budah met with Shane and Lexi Grimes, board members of Fish for Garbage, for a preview of a Provo River cleanup event this weekend.
Posted at 10:35 AM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 12:35:13-04
Click here to register for the annual cleanup event, which will be held April 24 from 9 a.m. to noon.
