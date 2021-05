Posted at 10:12 AM, May 20, 2021

Big Budah went to Ogden for a preview of the local farmers market, where met a local microgreens farmer and the operator of a popular taco truck. Visit farmersmarketogden.com for details. RELATED: Budah gets a live demonstration of mounted archery

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.