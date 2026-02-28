Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Steak Fajita Quesadillas:

Ingredients

For the Marinade:

  • ½ c. lime juice
  • 1 tbsp. minced garlic
  • ½ bunch chopped cilantro
  • 2 tbsp. oil
  • 1-1 ½ lb. skirt steak

For Seasoning:

  • 1 tbsp. cornstarch
  • 2 tsp. chili powder
  • 1 tbsp. kosher salt
  • 1 tsp. smoked paprika
  • ½ tsp. onion powder

For Onions and Peppers:

  • 1 lg. onion, sliced
  • 1 bell pepper, sliced
  • Oil as needed
  • Kosher salt to taste
  • Pepper to taste
  • Sour cream to garnish
  • ½ tsp. garlic powder
  • ½ tsp. cumin
  • ¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

To Serve:

  • 2 c. Monterey jack cheese, shredded
  • 4 burrito sized tortillas
  • Guacamole to garnish

Directions

1. Mix the ingredients for the marinade and add it with the steak in a bowl or zipper bag. Mix to coat. Allow to marinate for 30 minutes or two hours.

2. Add the onions and peppers to a skillet over medium high heat with some oil, salt and pepper. Cook for 8-12 minutes stirring often until they start to caramelize.

3. Remove the steak from the marinade. Mix the seasoning ingredients then spread them evenly over the steak. Grill the steak on medium high heat for about 3 minutes per side. Rest the steak for 10 minutes before slicing.

4. Add a bit of oil to a nonstick pan over medium heat. Add 1 tortilla then top it with some cheese, steak, and veggies. Cook fot 2-3 minutes or until brown and crisp. Carefully flip and brown the second side. Cook the other quesadilla the same way.

5. Slice into wedges and serve with avocado and sour cream. Enjoy!

