Chef Jeff shares Halloween recipes for spooky treats that everyone can ghoulishly enjoy

Halloween is a time for spooky fun, but also to dig in to ghoulish treats that everyone can enjoy throughout the season.

Chef Jeff paid a visit to the Good Day Utah crew and shared some of his favorite Halloween recipes:

Butterfinger Fudge

Ingredients:



14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

12 oz. bag milk chocolate chips

1 cup peanut butter chips

1 tablespoon butter

1 cup + ½ cup chopped Butterfinger candy bars

Directions:

1. Line an 8x8 baking dish with plastic wrap or parchment paper.

2. In a saucepan over low heat, combine the chocolate and peanut butter chips, sweetened condensed milk, and butter. Stir until the mixture is smooth and the chips have completely melted in. Remove from the heat.

3. Stir in 1 cup of the chopped candy bars. Spread the mixture evenly in the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle on the remaining chopped candy bar and lightly press it into the fudge. Refrigerate for 1 hour to cool and set. Remove from the dish. Slice and serve. Enjoy!

Hot Blood Cocoa with Bloody Bones

For the Cocoa:



5 cup whole milk

1/3 cup sugar

½ cup milk chocolate chips

¼ cup dark chocolate chips

2 drops red gel food coloring

1 teaspoon vanilla

4 teaspoon raspberry flavored syrup

Whipped cream for garnish

Halloween sprinkles for garnish

4 plastic syringes

For the Bones:



1 bag salted pretzel sticks

1 bag mini marshmallows

1 bag white almond bark

Red food coloring

Directions:

1. Make the bones by sticking a marshmallow on each end of a bunch of pretzels. Melt the bark in a microwave safe bowl in 30 second intervals until it is melty smooth. Roll each pretzel into the almond bark to completely cover. Place them on a parchment covered sheet pan to dry.

2. Brush the bones with red food color as you like to make them look “bloody”. Set aside.

3. Make the cocoa by adding the milk and sugar to a large pot over medium heat. Cook just until the milk shows signs of simmering, stirring often to make sure the sugar dissolves.

4. Add in the chocolate chips and red coloring and stir until the chocolate is completely melted into the milk. Stir in the vanilla. Turn the heat to hold warm.

5. Serve the cocoa in clear mugs if possible. Garnish with whipped cream. Sprinkle on a bit of red food coloring to look like blood spatter. Place a tsp. of the raspberry syrup in each syringe and serve alongside of the chocolate along with some bloody bones. Enjoy!

Jack O Lantern Quesadillas

Ingredients:



Tortillas as needed

Shredded cheese as needed

Refried beans as needed

Salsa, hot sauce, ketchup, and sour cream to serve

Directions:

1. Heat your oven to 375 degrees. On a cutting board, use a sharp paring knife to carve out a face and stem on tortillas. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Spray the prepared sheet pan with non-stick spray.

2. Spread some refried beans on an uncarved tortilla. Lay that on the sheet pan then sprinkle on a layer of cheese. Place the carved tortilla on top of the cheese to form the quesadillas.

3. Spray the tops with non-stick spray then place in the oven to bake 8-10 minutes or until crisp and golden brown. Line the carved openings with hot sauce or ketchup if desired.

4. Serve warm with sour cream and salsa.