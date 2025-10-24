Chef Jeff shares Halloween recipes for spooky treats that everyone can ghoulishly enjoy

Halloween is a time for spooky fun, but also to dig in to ghoulish treats that everyone can enjoy throughout the season.
Chef Jeff paid a visit to the Good Day Utah crew and shared some of his favorite Halloween recipes:
Butterfinger Fudge
Ingredients:
- 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk
- 12 oz. bag milk chocolate chips
- 1 cup peanut butter chips
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 cup + ½ cup chopped Butterfinger candy bars
Directions:
1. Line an 8x8 baking dish with plastic wrap or parchment paper.
2. In a saucepan over low heat, combine the chocolate and peanut butter chips, sweetened condensed milk, and butter. Stir until the mixture is smooth and the chips have completely melted in. Remove from the heat.
3. Stir in 1 cup of the chopped candy bars. Spread the mixture evenly in the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle on the remaining chopped candy bar and lightly press it into the fudge. Refrigerate for 1 hour to cool and set. Remove from the dish. Slice and serve. Enjoy!
Hot Blood Cocoa with Bloody Bones
For the Cocoa:
- 5 cup whole milk
- 1/3 cup sugar
- ½ cup milk chocolate chips
- ¼ cup dark chocolate chips
- 2 drops red gel food coloring
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 4 teaspoon raspberry flavored syrup
- Whipped cream for garnish
- Halloween sprinkles for garnish
- 4 plastic syringes
For the Bones:
- 1 bag salted pretzel sticks
- 1 bag mini marshmallows
- 1 bag white almond bark
- Red food coloring
Directions:
1. Make the bones by sticking a marshmallow on each end of a bunch of pretzels. Melt the bark in a microwave safe bowl in 30 second intervals until it is melty smooth. Roll each pretzel into the almond bark to completely cover. Place them on a parchment covered sheet pan to dry.
2. Brush the bones with red food color as you like to make them look “bloody”. Set aside.
3. Make the cocoa by adding the milk and sugar to a large pot over medium heat. Cook just until the milk shows signs of simmering, stirring often to make sure the sugar dissolves.
4. Add in the chocolate chips and red coloring and stir until the chocolate is completely melted into the milk. Stir in the vanilla. Turn the heat to hold warm.
5. Serve the cocoa in clear mugs if possible. Garnish with whipped cream. Sprinkle on a bit of red food coloring to look like blood spatter. Place a tsp. of the raspberry syrup in each syringe and serve alongside of the chocolate along with some bloody bones. Enjoy!
Jack O Lantern Quesadillas
Ingredients:
- Tortillas as needed
- Shredded cheese as needed
- Refried beans as needed
- Salsa, hot sauce, ketchup, and sour cream to serve
Directions:
1. Heat your oven to 375 degrees. On a cutting board, use a sharp paring knife to carve out a face and stem on tortillas. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Spray the prepared sheet pan with non-stick spray.
2. Spread some refried beans on an uncarved tortilla. Lay that on the sheet pan then sprinkle on a layer of cheese. Place the carved tortilla on top of the cheese to form the quesadillas.
3. Spray the tops with non-stick spray then place in the oven to bake 8-10 minutes or until crisp and golden brown. Line the carved openings with hot sauce or ketchup if desired.
4. Serve warm with sour cream and salsa.