Chef Jeff joins Good Day Utah to share tips and tricks for preparing a Thanksgiving feast

SALT LAKE CITY — This Thanksgiving, Good Day Utah is serving up culinary inspiration as Chef Jeff joins the show with expert tips, tricks, and mouthwatering ideas to make your holiday dinner unforgettable.

Chef Jeff has also shared some recipes for side dishes to help your Thanksgiving meal prep.

Crockpot Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients:



5 lb. small Yukon gold potatoes

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 tsp. kosher salt + more as needed

½ tsp. pepper

1 ½ c. + 2 c. half and half

1 stick butter

Directions:

1. Spray the pot with non-stick spray. Add the potatoes to the pot. If they are large potatoes, then halve or quarter them. Add in the salt, pepper, garlic, and 1 ½ c. half and half stir things around a bit. Add the lid, set the pot to high heat and cook for 3-4 hours or until the potatoes are tender and falling apart.

2. Heat the butter and other 2 c. of half and half in a pot to melt the butter and warm the cream. Mash the potatoes in the pot. Add half of the butter mixture. Stir and add more until the desired consistency is achieved. Taste and adjust the seasoning as you like. Set the heat to warm and hold them until you are ready to serve. Enjoy!

Sausage Croissant Stuffing

Ingredients:



12 lg. croissants, cubed

½ tsp. pepper

4 tbsp. butter

1 ¾ c. turkey or chicken broth

1 lb. sausage, any variety

¾ c.heavy cream

½ onion, chopped

2 lg. eggs

2 celery stalks, chopped

4 sage leaves, chopped

1 apple, peeled, diced

2 tbsp. fresh thyme, chopped

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 tbsp. fresh rosemary, chopped

1 tsp. kosher salt

Directions:

1. Heat your oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9x13 baking dish with non-stick spray and line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Place the cubed croissants, on the sheet pan and place them in the oven to toast for 8-10 minutes. Place them in a large bowl.

2. Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add add the sausage and crumble it as it browns. Once browned, remove it and add it to the bowl with the croissants.

3. Add the butter to the pan. Once melted, add the onions, celery, garlic, and apples to the pan and cook, stirring often, 5-8 minutes or until they are softened. As they cook whisk the broth, cream, and eggs in a bowl. Pour that mixture over sausage and croissants.

4. Add the herbs to the veggies and cook for a minute more. Pour the veggies into the bowl along with the salt and pepper. Stir everything together in the bowl then dump it into the prepared baking dish. Bake for 35 minutes or until golden brown and set. Serve and enjoy!

Turkey Roasting Tips

1. Make sure to fully defrost your turkey in the fridge. It usually takes 24 hours per 4-5 lbs.

2. Season it well however you like, whether it be through a wet brine, dry brine, or seasoning at the time of roasting. Butter the exterior and under the skin on the breast. Use kosher or sea salt and pepper on the whole exterior. Use carrot, celery, onion, apples, and lemon to stuff the cavity.

3. Roast at 325 in a roasting pan on top of a rack or better on top of roughly chopped veggies and apples. If the skin starts getting overly brown, cover the bird loosely with foil until the meat finishes cooking.

4. Turkey roasting time depends upon the weight of the bird. Plan for 13-15 minutes per pound. Turkeys range from 10-25 pounds generally, so cooking time is anywhere from 2 ½ to 5 hours.

5. Most importantly, use an instant read thermometer to monitor the temperature. Remove the turkey from the oven and close the oven door to preserve the heat inside. Insert the thermometer into the thickest part of the breast until it hits the bone. Back it off a bit away from the bone and read the thermometer there. Also insert the thermometer into the thigh. The thermometer should be parallel to the turkey below where the leg attaches to the body.

6. Cook until it reaches 155 degrees. Once it does, remove it from the oven and allow it to rest 25-30 minutes. As it rests the internal temperature should reach the required 165 degrees. Use the juices collected in the pan to make your gravy. Slice and enjoy!

