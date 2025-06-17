Eccles Wildlife Education Center honors former employee with new trail and viewing platform

FARMINGTON, Utah — ﻿A dedication for a new trail and viewing platform at one of the premier bird and fowl watching centers in Utah. The Eccles Wildlife Education Center in Farmington is where state officials are formally recognizing and honoring a longtime employee, Bob Hasenyager, who passed away several years ago.

The center is naming a legacy trail and platform in his honor, something his wife calls a fitting tribute for a man who dedicated his life to not only preserving wetland wildlife but also sharing it with others.

“He wanted future generations to know that nature needs to be protected and appreciated," his wife Marlene stated. "And he saw this place, just minutes from downtown Farmington, as a vehicle for doing that.”

Ashley Kijowski works for the Division of Wildlife Resources and currently manages the Wildlife Education Center, "His vision is the reason why this place is here.”

Kijowski says Bob's legacy is not lost on those who currently work there, folk like her who also share his passion for protecting and preserving wildlife. "“He worked for the division of wildlife for 35 years. And as I learned more about him, I was really inspired by how much he really cared, especially about educating people in the public.”

Bob lost his battle with cancer more than a decade ago. But his widow, Marlene, says this trial and platform named in his honor ensures his memory will live on. "He died, knowing he had left a place his neighbors, and Farmington, school groups, birdwatchers, and all people could come to hear the sound of birds, to smell the smells of the great Salt Lake and to enjoy this little piece of nature right in the heart of an urban area.”

You can visit the Hasenyager Trail and all the tranquility of the Eccles Wildlife Education Center, Tuesday through Saturday.