Following the Bees' debut, what's coming next for America First Square in Daybreak?

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — New dining and entertainment options will soon make their debut at America First Square in downtown Daybreak.

The Ballpark and outdoor concert venue were the first to open to the public. Soon, restaurants and a reimagined Larry H. Miller Megaplex will welcome guests. “It's so exciting to see this come together,” said Michelle Smith, president of Miller Sports and Entertainment. “It’s been months of planning.”

The reimagined Megaplex will feature movie screens along with an arcade with 65 games, a restaurant, and luxury bowling. It is expected to open in early July.

“It’s important to make this more than a ballpark so we can create a community asset,” Smith said. “How can we diversify the business to have other offerings outside the mercy of films?”

The next generation of technology will allow for a more interactive bowling experience.

Developers believe the large doors of the facility will help create a vibrant space. “With the bowling and the games, we can open the doors and hear the crack of the bowling pins outside into the square,” said Brad Holmes, president of Larry H. Miller Real Estate.

The Ballpark has also added new amenities since its inaugural game in April. Fans can now take their photo with the Bees’ mascot, Bumble, at the mascot’s house located beyond the center field fence. A small, turf field allows children to play Wiffle Ball during games. “A key part of the experience at Smith's Ballpark and here at America First Square is wiffle ball, and the kids still have a chance to come out here and play wiffle ball,” Smith said.

Two months after its opening, representatives for Miller Sports and Entertainment are pleased with the reception from the community. “We have had incredible attendance numbers in proportion to what we had at Smith's Ballpark,” Smith said. “We are five homestands in, and we have doubled the proportion. You have to remember we went from a 14,000-seat stadium to 8,000.”

She believes the development’s full potential will soon be unlocked. “This is a place we want you to think, ‘What are we doing this weekend?’ And without hesitation, it's, ‘Let’s go to America First Square, hang out and see what the night brings us,’” Smith said.

The Bees announced new ticket deals, including the “Steal of a Deal.” Fans can register to be alerted to day-of-game ticket specials ranging in price from $5 - $15. Free registration can be done at this link.

A “Bees Baseball Pass” allows fans entrance to three games each month for a $30 subscription.

A full list of concerts at America First Square can be found here.