From discontent to action: Utah seniors speak out against political division

SALT LAKE CITY — Upset by the current political discourse, some Utahns are taking action to try to change things. And they say that their experience matters.

In contrast to the average age of the members, it’s a group so young, their name is still to be determined. But Janet Wallentine says an early contender is Octogenarians for Decency, a grassroots group where members feel strongly that they know a thing or two because they have seen a thing or two during their lifetime, and now is their time to speak out.

“We’re very disappointed in the tone of the dialogue that’s been happening, and in the last few years it’s gotten worse and worse,” Wallentine explained.

But no matter the name, Wallentine and others say these seniors have decided it’s time to step up and speak out. “And we feel very strongly that it’s important to speak in a respectful manner, but to be able to express our opinions openly.”

Jim Backmen agrees. “We’re all persuasions as far as religion and political parties, even.

And yet we have feelings and we’re concerned about what’s happening.”

We met up with them outside of the Taylorsville Recreation Center, and while we were there, a young woman named Rumi Ali stopped to chat with them. “I was actually brought to tears…and I’m a very strong person.”

Ali is an immigrant from the United Kingdom and a practicing Muslim. She is also uneasy about the current political climate and dialogue, and was pleasantly surprised by this group of seniors. “Yes, they are my parents' age! And my dad always told me to use my voice and to see people my parents' age go out of their way to come here for people like me, of course it’s moving!”

This particular group started small, just a handful of folks taking part in their own No King’s protest last month. Then, last week, a few more gathered outside the federal building in Salt Lake City.

Beth Allen says the group has grown in numbers this summer because their message seems to be resonating with other seniors. “And we’re in a situation where we have that wisdom and that experience of growing up during different times. And this seems to be a time where we can support all of our fellow citizens by speaking out.”

In a nutshell, Janet Wallentine says use it or lose it. “Let’s quit just being observers in this process and recognize that we still have a voice and that our voice matters and we have the experience behind it.”

The name of this group is still to be determined, but once they do that, they’re hoping to establish a website and hoping maybe one of their grandkids can help them do that. They’re also encouraging others to form their own groups, saying that is the only way to get politicians to pay attention.