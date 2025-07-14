Navigating Millcreek Canyon: Temporary access restrictions due to major construction

SALT LAKE CITY — ﻿There’s a whole lot of shaking and a whole lot of construction going on in one of Utah’s most popular recreation areas. In Millcreek Canyon, a two-year-long construction project is underway to improve access to the canyon.

However, currently, that means restricted access for everyone's safety.

The old saying, “no pain, no gain,” might apply to what’s happening in upper Millcreek Canyon these days. That’s according to Dustin Larsen, Project Manager for S&L construction. “We have heavy equipment working up and down this site at all times, we have crews working at eight different locations with a narrow roadway.“

But for that work to happen means no public access for the next two summers. “The whole purpose of the project is to make the location safer for all users and allow emergency access. So during the construction process, there’s going to be some growing pains."

The project is something a lot of folks still haven't heard about. FOX 13 News caught up with Spencer, an avid Cyclist, as he and a buddy were riding up the canyon recently. “Actually, we didn’t know; we were planning on heading all the way up to the top of the canyon today. But I mean it’s awesome that they are opening up the road a little bit, adding 4 feet to each side, that’s what they said. So it will be easier for us in the future to head all the way up, and be safe.”

It will be an inconvenience for many, including mountain bikers who often access upper Millcreek Canyon from other trails. Forest service officials and Salt Lake County sheriff’s deputies are on hand to keep an eye out for those who might think about ignoring the signs and the new rules of this road.

Captain Nate Lord, with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office, says their main goal is education. “It’s not so much about enforcing laws and giving them a ticket for going over a fence, it’s more about their safety. And making sure if something were to happen, if someone were to fall off a bike or if someone would’ve fallen down a hill, it would be very tough for us to get all of our resources up to them.”

Dustin Larsen agrees. “All kinds of hazards that maybe you’re not anticipating. And if you’re a bicyclist going 30 miles an hour, that’s a fatal situation.”

Captain Lord says that’s why he and his deputies are on hand. “We want people to enjoy themselves in the mountains and enjoy what we have here in Utah, but we also want them to be safe.”

A reminder from everyone involved, this construction project will continue throughout the rest of this summer, next summer, and into the spring of 2027. However, there will still be winter access for people to enjoy Millcreek Canyon.