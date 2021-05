Country legend Garth Brooks appeared on Good Day Utah Wednesday morning to promote his July 17 concert in Salt Lake City.

Brooks is scheduled to perform at Rice-Eccles Stadium on July 17.

The concert is scheduled to be held at Rice-Eccles Stadium on July 17, rain or shine.

Tickets for the in-the-round concert will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Thursday, May 6 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time.