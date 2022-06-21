Good Day Utah’s Dan Evans talks about his bouts with skin cancer

SALT LAKE CITY — Tuesday marks the summer solstice which means we’ll see the most daylight hours of the entire year.

More sun can lead to skin cancer and the need to be constantly on the defense for our skin.

Good Day Utah’s Dan Evans has had not one but two bouts with skin cancer and talked about it Tuesday morning.

He talked with experts at the Huntsman Cancer Institute who explained that while some of the best things we can do rely on common sense, they are often forgotten in the moment.

Things like looking for shade as often as possible, wearing a hat, and covering your skin up as well as wearing plenty of sunscreen.

“So are we slathering it on?” Dan asked Nathaniel Ferre, a community health educator with Huntsman. “Yes if you think about it in your mind and you think about you know, more is better actually, it's not the less is more like with other things,” Ferre said. “And so, if you think about you know, your standard shot glass, like a three ounce shot glass of sunscreen, that's about how much you need for arms, legs and face. and so if you're thinking about what kind of sunscreen we recommend, actually the lotion that good old fashioned stuff that you just rub on your arms and your legs, but if you do do spray, just be careful that when other things to make sure that gets on, we recommend SPF 30 at least and so if you go higher than 30 again, more it's not gonna hurt you but at least 30 and you're in a good space and make sure it's broad spectrum so UVA and UVB.”

Doctors say you shouldn't use sunscreen on children under six months, so keep them out of the sun all together if possible.

You should also examine your skin for changes at least once a month and see a dermatologist once a year for a skin check up.

For a link to all this information and more resources, scan this QR code.