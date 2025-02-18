How a Utah history exhibit is recognizing the service of the Buffalo Soldiers

MILLCREEK, Utah — ﻿Robert Burch wants to set the record straight about African American men who served in the US military in the late 1800s. “Because we want to recognize and celebrate these men who have given so much to Utah and find it a shame that so many Utahns don’t know about what they contributed.”

This week, the Millcreek City Center is hosting a historical exhibit that recognizes the service of African-American veterans, including the so-called Buffalo Soldiers.

The Buffalo Soldiers were the first African-Americans to serve in the US military during peacetime and most were recently freed slaves.

Many served in conjunction with Westward expansion after the Civil War, including in territories that became states, like Utah. They also served in the Spanish-American wars in Cuba and in the Philippines.

In Utah and other parts of the West, the Buffalo Soldiers helped build roads while protecting US mail, stagecoach, wagon trains, and railroad routes.

Robert Burch, who is Executive Director of the Sema Hadithi, African American Heritage & Culture Foundation, says even some descendants of the Buffalo Soldiers had no idea of their presence here.

“But in fact, almost 20 to 25% of all the buffalo soldiers after 1886 served here in Utah.

They had about 850 up at Fort Douglas 250 down and Fort Duchesne down in the Uinta basin," Burch explained, "And these guys provided a great service.”

This historical exhibit includes photos and bios of the many African Americans who have served in the military and have ties to Utah. It runs throughout the rest of this week, from 9 AM until 9 PM.

On Friday at 7:00 PM there will be a screening of an army recruitment film called The Black Soldier and a discussion afterwards. Then on Saturday, there will be a presentation about Utah’s Buffalo Soldier Heritage Trail, which will be officially designated on June 7th.