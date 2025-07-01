Utah kicks off America250 celebrating 250 years of independence with year-long festivities

SALT LAKE CITY — On a warm July morning, under clear blue skies, Utah is getting ready to party like it’s 1776.

Tuesday marked the beginning of a year-long celebration called America250, as the nation prepares for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

It's a party that was several months, even years, in the making.

“Today is just the start, we’re going to have activities all year long," explained Nicole Handy, Utah's America250 director. "And it will culminate, next July, not July 4, the anniversary, but we’re calling for everybody to share a meal with their neighbors on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

In attendance on Tuesday was someone with a particularly unique representation of Utah as the presenter of the festivities, Marie Osmond.

“Marie Osmond is our presenter, we are thrilled to have her as sort of our quintessential Utahn," Handy shared.

Handy says her organization was thrilled to get so many Utahns involved.

“We have children’s choir this year, we have bands, we have color guards from around the state, so just a lot of great representation.”

Tuesday's kickoff event is just the start of a year-long celebration of events stretching throughout the state, including hikes, marches, and parades, all culminating next year.