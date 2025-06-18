How a Utah student is helping shape the state's clean energy future

SALT LAKE CITY — For Muskan Walia, environmental advocacy began as a high school student in Davis County, pushing for clean energy schools. But now, the Utah student is ready to begin a PhD program at Harvard University.

But that hasn't stopped her from advocating for clean energy in Utah. This time, doing it before members of Utah's congressional delegation in our nation's capital. “It was really, a really sort of pivotal moment to be in Washington, DC and get to look at members of Congress, who represent me, for the first time, in the eyes, not in their home state but in Washington, DC,” Walia explained.

Walia shared the stories of young people like herself, her family, and her neighbors, as well as the impact that decisions made by Congress have on them, especially in terms of clean energy. “And you know, each member of Congress that we met with there’s like a different vibe," Walia stated. "And we were able to get some intel or an understanding of the position and the behind-the-scenes of the discussions that are happening right now that gridlocks a lot of the conversations and negotiations.”

She wasn't alone on the journey, though, joined by a local leader of the Sierra Club, Rebekah Ashley. According to Ashley, the trip was focused specifically on clean energy tax credits that she claims have directly helped Utah school districts move towards programs like solar, geothermal, and electric school buses.

Issues that Ashley has watched Walia work on since she was in high school. The Sierra Club helps young people find their voice and channel their energies towards environmental issues that matter to them.

For Rebekah Ashley, Walia is a great example: "So I feel really lucky to get to work in an intergenerational movement and get to organize with people like Muskan who are really leading out on these issues.”

Muskan Walia is about to begin a PhD program at Harvard University later this summer. She says while she isn't certain yet what's next after that she definitely knows her heart will always be in Utah. "I’m not sure where I will go, but I’m really excited to contribute my service and whatever knowledge I’m able to gain and give back to the place that’s given me so much.”

Walia will be at a conference in Salt Lake City next month called Utah Youth Environmental Solutions. You can find more information on the conference here.