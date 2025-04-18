How dental assistant students in Utah are giving back to the community

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Dental assistant students are learning skills while giving back to the community. The Davis Donated Dental program provides no-cost services to Davis County residents who do not have insurance.

The procedures take place at Davis Technical College. Volunteer dentists and hygienists donate their services while dental assistant students from the school get hands-on experience.

For the patients who can not afford dental care, the service is life-changing. “Oral health is critical. When you have decay in your mouth, your whole body can get sick. Pain is awful for mouth decay,” said Lorna Koci, the director of Davis Donated Dental. “Most of our patients are working. Many are in situations where they can't afford to go to the dentist, and things just get so bad.”

Volunteers and students say the work is rewarding. “Just helping people. I think a lot of your confidence comes from your smile and they leave here happier,” said Chloe Nielson, a dental assistant student.

The dental assistant classroom is turned into a clinic two times a month. “It takes the vision of Davis Technical College to see how they can share this facility with the community, and they believe in changing lives,” Koci said.

Currently, there is a waiting list for new patients to be accepted. The program is actively recruiting dentists and hygienists who are willing to donate their time.