How to score a sneak peak at this year's Days of '47 parade floats

SANDY, Utah — With the Pioneer Day celebrations set to kick off, it's not too early to get into the party mood by previewing the Days of '47 parade floats before they head to Salt Lake City for the big day.

The floats are currently at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy for a preview party. At the preview, almost all of the floats are on display for visitors to get a first, up-close and personal look.

This year, the floats are designed around the theme Pioneer Spirit, Pioneer Strong.

"This is to kind of show off all the thousands of hours of people working on their floats and to see all the smiles and excitement of everyone seeing these floats up close and personal," said Days of '47 Float Preview Party Chair, Tom Colligan.

Each float has its unique take on the theme.

This year's float, created by the West Jordan River Oaks Stake, was made with hand-painted tiles, real plants, and moving parts. The float is meant to take you on a journey from the Great Salt Lake and Wasatch Mountains to Delicate Arch.

"The idea was we wanted a float that represented all the people of Utah, and the name Utah actually means people of the mountain, so we decided to do a landscape of Utah," said float artist Andrea Utley.

While their float was designed to be recyclable, West Jordan River Oaks Float Committee Chair Darryl High and others would like the artwork to find a permanent home after Thursday's parade.

"Maybe the new wing in the airport, a little hint to Erin Mendenhall, or a library or municipal building, some place where people can enjoy it," he said.

To take a free look at the Days of '47 Parade floats before they hit the road, they'll be at the Mountain America Expo Center Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.